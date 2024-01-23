D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

