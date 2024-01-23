D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BHP Group stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

