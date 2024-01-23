D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $444.17. 1,424,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,008. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $445.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.53 and a 200 day moving average of $412.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

