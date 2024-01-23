D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

Copart stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,949. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.