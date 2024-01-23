D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.06. 431,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,808. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $188.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

