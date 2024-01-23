D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 3.64% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSTP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSTP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

