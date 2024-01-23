D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.98. 13,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.