D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.52. 742,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,075. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

