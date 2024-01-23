D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 125,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,055. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

