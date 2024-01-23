D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

