DA Davidson Increases WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $313.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $289.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.5 %

WDFC stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

