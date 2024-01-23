DA Davidson Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $92.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $94.50 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

