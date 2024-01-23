Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.19. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,234,356 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after buying an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

