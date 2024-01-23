Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 26,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,785,171. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

