Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

SWK stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -246.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

