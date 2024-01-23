Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 2.5 %

RMD opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

