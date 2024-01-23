Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 485.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $510.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $452.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

