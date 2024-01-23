Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1,105.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

