Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $767.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.67 and a 200 day moving average of $589.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

