Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $295,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LNG stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

