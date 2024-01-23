Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,038. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

