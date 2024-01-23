Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 2,438 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

