Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,340 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

CHKP stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

