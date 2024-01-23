Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

SHW stock opened at $307.48 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

