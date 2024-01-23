Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 15.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

PODD opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

