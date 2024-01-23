Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 17,520 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

