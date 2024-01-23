Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 46,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

