Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,766 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNC opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

