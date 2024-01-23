Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 89,857 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,857 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,604,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,822,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.