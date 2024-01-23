Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

