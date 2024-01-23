Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

