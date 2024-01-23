Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.23. 669,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,145. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

