Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 418,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

