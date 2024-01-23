Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $75,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JMST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,569 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

