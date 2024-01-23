Daniels&Tansey LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,493. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

