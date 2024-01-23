Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $385.31. The stock had a trading volume of 304,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

