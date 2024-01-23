DEI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $506.54 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DEI has a market capitalization of $152.26 million and $506.54 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00164777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.