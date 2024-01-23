Desjardins Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 245,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.98. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.66 and a 52 week high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.539823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

