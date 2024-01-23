Desjardins Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.00. 175,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. 35.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.