Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Reduced by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,274. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

