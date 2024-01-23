Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

