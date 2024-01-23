Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.7% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kooman & Associates owned 0.83% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 224,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,046. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

