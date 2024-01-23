Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 66,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

