Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 12544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.09. The company has a market cap of £15.52 million, a PE ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

About Directa Plus

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.