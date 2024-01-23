Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

