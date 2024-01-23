Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $822.50

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 822.50 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 839.08 ($10.66), with a volume of 1339199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.22).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,736.97%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
