DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $109.00 at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

