Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dover by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

