DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

