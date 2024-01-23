Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $49,005.42 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

